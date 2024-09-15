Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allient were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juniper Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Allient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,004,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allient in the first quarter valued at $20,914,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allient during the 1st quarter worth about $9,610,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter worth about $5,723,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

ALNT opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Allient Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $344.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.55 million. Allient had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Allient’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

