Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.