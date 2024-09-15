Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 175,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 31.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 736,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.67.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,367 shares of company stock worth $30,016,931. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

