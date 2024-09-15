Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.