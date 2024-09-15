American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 135,040 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,040 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $71,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after buying an additional 816,102 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 283,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.41 and its 200 day moving average is $125.00. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $161.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

