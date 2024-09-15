American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 17,261 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $85,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $452.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.