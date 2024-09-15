American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 566 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 784,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $70,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,457,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,646,000 after purchasing an additional 181,207 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,976,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,421,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $91.15 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.