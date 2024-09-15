American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 250,367 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $86,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,820,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 793,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 101,021 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after purchasing an additional 104,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other California Resources news, Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,437.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Report on CRC

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.