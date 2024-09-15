American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,551 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $69,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH opened at $44.56 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

