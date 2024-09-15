American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $76,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after buying an additional 264,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.73 and its 200 day moving average is $150.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

