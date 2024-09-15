American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,991,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $76,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DXC Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Insider Activity

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

