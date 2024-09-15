American Century Companies Inc. Has $86.41 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of GFL Environmental worth $86,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,558,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,520,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after acquiring an additional 294,432 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 33.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.6 %

GFL Environmental stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 4.85%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

