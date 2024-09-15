American Century Companies Inc. Has $87.53 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,182 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 231,676 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.24% of Electronic Arts worth $87,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,031 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 197,200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,070 shares of company stock worth $3,963,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $145.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

