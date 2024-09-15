American Century Companies Inc. Has $88.57 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Axos Financial worth $88,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AX opened at $63.20 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,776,526.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

