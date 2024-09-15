American Century Companies Inc. Has $92.57 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $92,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 184,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,930 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVDE opened at $65.26 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

