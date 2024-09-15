American Century Companies Inc. Has $93.11 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.90% of Curtiss-Wright worth $93,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $309.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.64. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $318.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

