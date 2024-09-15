American Century Companies Inc. Has $94.51 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 165,670 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.86% of SkyWest worth $94,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 90.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 261,349 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $12,773,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $12,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 291.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of SKYW opened at $78.26 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

