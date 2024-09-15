American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $73,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.