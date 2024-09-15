American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 203,407 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,407 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of First Hawaiian worth $69,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,689,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,509,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,082,000 after purchasing an additional 668,871 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 187.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 158,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,211,000 after buying an additional 115,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

