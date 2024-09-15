American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $88,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,939 shares of company stock worth $12,571,295. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $104.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.