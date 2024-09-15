American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,622 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $90,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 729,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,485,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,085,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 68.9% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 482,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,264,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

