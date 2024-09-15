American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 822,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $73,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,528,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

FDG opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.55 million, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36.

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

