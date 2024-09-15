American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stake Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Software by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in American Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 116,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in American Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 184,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 148,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 570,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,133 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Software

In related news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. purchased 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 5,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Miller, Jr. purchased 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $6,578.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

American Software Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. American Software had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 129.42%.

American Software Profile

(Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

