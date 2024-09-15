American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

American States Water Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AWR opened at $83.12 on Thursday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $40,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 44,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

