Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,473,608,000 after acquiring an additional 321,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,022 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.