Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 164.0 days.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of ADRZF stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. Andritz has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52.

Get Andritz alerts:

About Andritz

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.