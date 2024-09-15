Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance
Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.91.
