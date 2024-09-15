Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 882.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $114.39 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

