AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,139,000 after buying an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,988,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AppFolio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,137,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,458,000. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,890,447.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,854 shares of company stock valued at $14,839,064 in the last three months. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $225.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. AppFolio’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

