Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Lowered to $15.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APLE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

