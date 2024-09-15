Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Up 23.7% in August

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 138.41% and a negative net margin of 214.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,385 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.