AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Position Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $112.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $65,805,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

