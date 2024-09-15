Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 37.31, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

