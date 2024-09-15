Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.63.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $359.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.64.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $555,477,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,989 shares of company stock worth $37,891,416 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

