Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 50.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 89,535 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,657.00 and a beta of 1.05. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,789.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $172,122.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 585,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 753,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,557,329. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Articles

