Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 413,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 274,384 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $1,401,145.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,259,664. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

