Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,288.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

