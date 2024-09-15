Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 313 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,057,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.88. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

