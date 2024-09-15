Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,832 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,205,000. Westwind Capital increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 42,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $128.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $124.12 and a 52-week high of $162.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

