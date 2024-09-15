Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 450 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
VDC stock opened at $220.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $220.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
