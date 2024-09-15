Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,939 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after buying an additional 53,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

