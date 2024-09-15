Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 916 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SCHM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.