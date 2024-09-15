Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 916 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SCHM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.