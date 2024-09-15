Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 539 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

