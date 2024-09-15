Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $67,000 in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $721,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $749,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $278,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SILA stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

