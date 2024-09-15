Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $81,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.6% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $407,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 417,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Bank of America raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.