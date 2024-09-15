Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $84,000 in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 379.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Viant Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ DSP opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $685.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.42 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viant Technology

(Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.