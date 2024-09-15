Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $92,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000.

RSPS opened at $32.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

