Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $98,000 in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 227.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 149,331 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,610,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 94,725 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 84,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 77,632 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $41.97.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

