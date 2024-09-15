Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $98,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.