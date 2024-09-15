Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of BATS:BBCA opened at $71.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
